Getafe president Torres confident of Real Madrid loanee

LaLiga
Getafe president Angel Torres admits he expects a new Real Madrid loan signing this summer.

Getafe had Juanmi Latasa on-loan from Real last season and are currently being linked with Uruguay centre-forward Alvaro Rodriguez.

“Let’s see if we catch something," Torres told Mundo Deportivo.

"There is a very good relationship with Real Madrid and something is going to come. I think that in fifteen days there may be a surprise. It has to be looked at with the coach and the sports management. Someone of Atletico and Barcelona will go.

"My friend (Barca president Joan) Laporta, let him pull a lever and leave me one. We are interested in some of the ones they have and to see if they can help us.”

