PSG stand by holding back Mbappe wages as legal move launched

PSG management are standing by their decision not to pay Kylian Mbappe for the latter months of the season.

Mbappe's legal team have served PSG formally demanding €100m in wages and bonuses due as he prepares to join Real Madrid in a Bosman transfer at the end of this month.

However, PSG are insisting Mbappe has broken a 'promise' made that he wouldn't leave in a free transfer.

Marca says the decision has been made to hold onto the outstanding wages owed as compensation for Mbappe walking out for nothing.

It's claimed a verbal agreement of PSG keeping the final two months of Mbappe's wages was reached verbally between the striker and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi should he leave as a free agent. It was settled in the presence of witnesses.

There is hope on the club's side that the issue can be settled out of court.