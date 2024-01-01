Tribal Football
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul: Chema has great future

Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul: Chema has great future
LaLiga
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul admits they're expecting big things from Chema Andres.

The midfielder made the senior bench for victory at Real Sociedad on the weekend.

Raul said, “I expect the same from Chema as everyone else. I want to help them in their respective processes. Yesterday he was lucky to be in the first team, today he played well, as expected of Chema.

“He is a boy who has a lot of potential and is playing in a more demanding category.

"He is a boy with a great future for the first team. We will help him to be a great professional.”

