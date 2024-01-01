Real Madrid captain Carvajal back on training pitch

Tribal Football
Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal is back on the training pitch.

While he faces over a year out of action after knee surgery, Carvajal has been invited by coach Carlo Ancelotti to stay involved with the squad on a day-to-day basis.

As such, Carvajal was back at Valdebebas for training yesterday in a motivational role.

The defender is expected to act as a leader and motivator around the club while he continues his recovery.

Ancelotti values Carvajal's personality and has insisted he remain connected to the team while doing his rehab.

