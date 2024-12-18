Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior defiant after winning The Best: I'm the best in the world

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has released a defiant message after being named FIFA's The Best winner for 2024.

Vini Jr, in his statement, hit out critics of his on-field behaviour.

He stated on Tuesday evening: "Today I am writing to the child who has seen so many idols lift that trophy... His time has come. Or rather, my time has come. The time to say... yes, I am the best player in the world and I have fought hard for it.

"They have tried and tried to invalidate me, to diminish me. But they are not prepared. Nobody is going to tell me who I should fight for, how I should behave. When I was at São Gonçalo, the system did not care about me. They almost swallowed me up.

"I won for myself, for my family. With a lot of support along the way: Flamengo, Real Madrid, the Brazilian national team, my hundreds of teammates over the years... the people who accompany me every day in my routine, those who admire me...

"The best player in the world. 7."

