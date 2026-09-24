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Real Madrid and France dealt devastating Ibrahima Konate injury blow

Real Madrid and France dealt devastating Ibrahima Konate injury blow
Real Madrid and France dealt devastating Ibrahima Konate injury blowBaptiste Autissier / PsnewZ / Bestimage / Profimedia

Real Madrid and France defender Ibrahima Konate is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Konate, 27, joined Real Madrid as a free agent following the expiration of his Liverpool contract at the end of last season.

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He’s since played every minute in six of Real Madrid’s seven LaLiga games as they sit in fourth, already six points behind rivals Barcelona at the top.

Real Madrid have now confirmed that Konate has suffered a collateral ligament injury in his right leg while on international duty with France.

The centre-back has since been replaced in Zinedine Zidane’s first France squad by Man United’s Leny Yoro.

No information has yet been provided regarding the length of his absence.

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