EXCLUSIVE: Aitor Karanka on De la Fuente and how Mourinho can get the best out of Madrid

It has been a year since Aitor Karanka returned to the Spanish Football Federation, a period during which Spain has won its second World Cup. Speaking to Flashscore at the Portugal Football Summit in Oeiras, the former Real Madrid defender and assistant to Jose Mourinho explained what makes Luis de la Fuente's squad so special, why Spain keeps producing elite coaches, and what Mourinho can bring to the Bernabeu 15 years after their first stint together.

You joined the Spanish Federation last year, and Spain won the World Cup a year later. What were the main factors you saw, and what did you bring to the table personally?

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"As I said before, I'm also a technical observer for UEFA, and I worked at the Euros. Even before being with them, what I could see was that the relationship they have off the pitch is amazing. The players have known Luis (De la Fuente) for six or seven years. So for them, Luis is more than a coach.

"He's a coach, he's a father, he's a friend, he's someone they can trust, and they have created that relationship. When you have that relationship with the players, and the players have the talent that they have, I'm not going to say it's easy, but it's a little bit easier."

So everything just gels together?

"Yeah. I noticed it two years ago before being there, and now that I'm living it day by day with them, every single training camp is amazing because, again, they are really, really good kids."

Spain won their second World Cup this summer Diego Radames / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP / Profimedia

What makes Luis de la Fuente the architect of Spain's success? What sets him apart from other coaches?

"We are lucky because we are a country with a lot of talented players. And then you find a coach who is a very good coach, but also a top, top, top man. His values, his attitude, the way he transmits everything is amazing. When you have that mix between human values and talented players, again, it's easier."

Spanish coaches are now at top clubs all over Europe, including the Premier League. Spain is exporting coaches as much as it's exporting top players. What makes the Spanish coaching system special?

"I think that is the biggest success in Spain: coaching education. We have very good coaches. You mentioned those at the top of the game worldwide, but the level of the coaches in the academies and youth categories is also amazing. So coaching education in Spain is, I think, the key to producing this kind of talented player."

You were part of Jose Mourinho's staff at Real Madrid 15 years ago. How has he changed over time, and what can he bring to Real now?

"I think his essence is the same. Everybody says he has changed, but when you know him, Jose is Jose is Jose. Of course, 15 years later, Real Madrid is different, the league is different, the demands are different.

"But what I can say is that Jose will definitely bring the best out of every single player, which is the most important thing at Real Madrid. Because as a coach, when you bring the best out of Real Madrid players, they are the best players in the world."