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Cucurella reveals his attempt to persuade Rodri to join Real Madrid

Cucurella reveals his attempt to persuade Rodri to join Real Madrid
Cucurella reveals his attempt to persuade Rodri to join Real MadridČTK / imago sportfotodienst / LGM / Le Pictorium

Marc Cucurella revealed he sent Spain teammate Rodri a "subtle message" in order to try and convince him to join Real Madrid in the summer.

Rodri, 30, was a target for Jose Mourinho’s side over the summer before ultimately decided to join rivals Barcelona instead.

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The defensive midfielder has since been justified in that call, with Barcelona currently sitting six points above Real Madrid at the top of the LaLiga table.

Cucurella, on the other hand, didn’t turn down the move, joining Real Madrid from Chelsea for a reported £52 million.

Speaking ahead of Spain’s game with England on Friday (September 25), the left back revealed he tried to persuade Rodri to pick Real.

"I don't really like pressuring or influencing team-mates," Cucurella said. "These are personal things.

"It's true that I sent him a subtle message, before the news broke, saying I hoped we'd become team-mates.

"He replied, but didn't give anything away. I'm happy for him (at Barca), though I hope he doesn't have too much success."

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LaLigaRodriMarc CucurellaReal MadridBarcelona

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