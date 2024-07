Real Madrid (& Ancelotti) confident securing Mendy to new deal

Real Madrid (& Ancelotti) confident securing Mendy to new deal

Real Madrid are confident securing Ferland Mendy to a new deal.

Mendy's contract with Real Madrid expires in 2025 and there has been doubts about his future.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, coach Carlo Ancelotti has repeatedly pushed for the club to deal in the France fullback.

Now Marca says Real Madrid and Mendy are close to an agreement over a new contract.

Real Madrid management are confident Mendy will ink new terms in the next few days.