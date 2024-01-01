Real Madrid open new contract talks with Mendy after Ancelotti demand

Real Madrid have opened new contract talks with Ferland Mendy.

The France fullback now has less than a year to run on his current Real deal.

Marca says the absolute priority of Madrid management at the moment is to close the renewal of Mendy.

He already has a proposal on the table and, although there is no agreement, there is harmony between the two parties and the will to reach terms before the club season starts with the European Super Cup.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti has always been clear about Mendy: his wish is for the Frenchman to continue acting as a first-choice of his flank. He does not hide it and considers the defender the best in the world in his position.