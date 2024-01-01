Real Madrid ace Mbappe angers France fans with partying reports

Tribal Football
Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé is facing harsh criticism in France after he pulled out of their two matches against Israel and Belgium. 

It was decided that Mbappe would stay with Real Madrid, as he has still not fully recovered from his recent thigh injury.

But now Mbappé may have run into new problems. 

According Aftonbladet, Mbappé was spotted partying in Stockholm while France played against Israel on Thursday evening. 

At the same time, the media published snaps of Mbappé enjoying himself.

It's reported the Real Madrid striker was first seen at the French restaurant Chez Jolie in central Stockholm.

After that visit, the Frenchman jumped into a black minibus and traveled to the nightclub V, where he and his friends were allocated a private room.

