Real Madrid ace Bellingham vows to win trophies with England after heartbreaking Euros final

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham says England's players must deliver on their talent after back-to-back final defeats to Italy and now Spain.

After a gut-wrenching final against Spain which ended 2-1 thanks to a Mikel Oyarzabal winner, Bellingham has admitted it is now down to England's players to deliver on their promise.

"To lose in that way is really cruel," Bellingham stated, "We probably didn't play our best game, but there were good moments. We felt like we got back into the game, and then to be punched with the late goal is heartbreaking.

“We all wanted to make history, to make the people of England proud. We didn't manage to do it, we couldn't quite deliver."

At just 21 years old Bellingham has now been victim to two European final defeats in a row which will leave England trophyless for 60 years when the World Cup starts in 2026.

The midfielder went on to talk about the group of players and how they simply have to deliver.

"It's a young group still," Bellingham said. "It's really disappointing, because at some point we do have to deliver, but there are experiences and things we can take from this tournament. If you look at everything negatively, nothing will ever change. It's important we take the positives and negatives and find a way to one day get us over the line."

"We came here to win," he went on to add "There are experiences we can take going into the next one, so I suppose you could say that's kind of some solace, but it's really difficult to see those moments as as important as they had we won.

"You probably need a bit more time to digest it and analyse it. We'll do that as a team and individually, look over how it went and bounce back. It's a young team with a lot of potential. I know people will be frustrated that we haven't delivered, but I definitely feel it's coming."