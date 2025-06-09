Real Betis will sell players to fund deal for Man Utd winger Antony

Real Betis chiefs are prioritising a permanent deal for Antony.

The Brazil winger, after a superb six months on-loan from Manchester United, is wanted outright by the Betis board and coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Advertisement Advertisement

AS says Betis are prioritising Antony's signing and are willing to raise funds by selling players to bankroll a deal.

It's been suggested United will be prepared to sell for €30-40m.

For his part, Antony must accept a major cut on his United wages to make the move - which he is willing to do. Betis management are unwilling to break their wage structure for the attacker, but are confident of signing the player.