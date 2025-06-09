Tribal Football
Most Read
Ronaldo matches Vargas as Spain’s ultimate nemesis
Hojlund breaks silence on Man Utd exit rumours
Chelsea locked in talks with Motor Lublin for defender Ede
Borussia Dortmund keen on signing Jadon Sancho

Real Betis will sell players to fund deal for Man Utd winger Antony

Carlos Volcano
Real Betis will sell players to fund deal for Man Utd winger Antony
Real Betis will sell players to fund deal for Man Utd winger AntonyLaLiga
Real Betis chiefs are prioritising a permanent deal for Antony.

The Brazil winger, after a superb six months on-loan from Manchester United, is wanted outright by the Betis board and coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Advertisement
Advertisement

AS says Betis are prioritising Antony's signing and are willing to raise funds by selling players to bankroll a deal.

It's been suggested United will be prepared to sell for €30-40m.

For his part, Antony must accept a major cut on his United wages to make the move - which he is willing to do. Betis management are unwilling to break their wage structure for the attacker, but are confident of signing the player.

Mentions
LaLigaAntonyManchester UnitedReal Betis BalompiePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Departing Lille star David selects three giants as transfer preference
Real Betis seek to setup new Antony arrangement with Man Utd
Ten Hag pushes Bayer Leverkusen to raid Man Utd for wing duo