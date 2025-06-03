Real Betis swooping for Espanyol loan pair

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Betis are moving for Braga striker Roberto Fernandez.

Fernandez has just completed an impressive six-month loan with Espanyol, however the Catalans cannot afford to sign him permanently.

Fernandez struck six goals in 19 appearances as he helped Espanyol beat the drop. But Braga's €10m asking price has been deemed too rich.

Instead, Real Betis are stepping in and ready to meet Fernandez's valuation.

Meanwhile, Villarreal defender Carlos Romero, who spent the season on-loan with Espanyol, is another prospect on Betis' radar.

Betis chief Fran Garagarza has admitted both players were wanted in January and they're now ready to deal the pair in this summer.

