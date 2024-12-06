Real Betis striker Roque: I want to score against Barcelona

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Betis striker Vitor Roque admits he wants to score against Barcelona.

Roque faces his parent club this weekend and says there's no split loyalties.

"If I score a goal against Barça I will not celebrate it , out of respect," Roque said to Gol TV.

However, he sees himself scoring: "I face this match like any other, so yes, I see myself scoring, God willing, because that is what you work for all week.

“We have to go into the game focused on getting the win. I'm slowly adapting to Betis, with persistence and hard work things are going well   and now I want to score goals to help the team."

