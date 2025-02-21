Real Betis striker Avila unhappy with Gent defeat: But we're through

Real Betis striker Chimy Avila was left disappointed after their home defeat to Gent on Thursday night.

Betis were beaten 1-0 at home but still won their Europa Conference League round 16 playoff 3-1 on aggregate.

Avila said afterwards: "No, no, the truth is that even though we've had a good qualification, it's not a good result for us, especially at home. But hey, at the same time we're happy about qualifying, right?

"We're not going to blame the league games, but the manager has made a lot of changes, but the body gets tired and the truth is that, as I said, there's no excuse, but hey, the truth is that it feels like it game after game."

On Vitor Roque's red card, Avila also said: "Well, the truth is that they are situations of the match, I also had a similar one in the first half where I got a yellow card, right?

"I haven't been able to see it yet, but he knows that all his teammates are with him, he's a great kid, he's young, he still has a lot to learn, but there's no doubt that what he did, he did it without meaning to, because he's a great person with a big heart."