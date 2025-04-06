Atletico Madrid ready €75 million package for unwanted Man United star

Atletico Madrid are reportedly readying a massive €75 million package to sign on-loan Man United winger Antony in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has impressed at Real Betis after leaving Man United on loan in January, scoring four goals and providing four assists in his 13 games across all competitions.

Antony’s fine form has caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, who are keen to sign the winger in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Diego Simeone’s side are willing to pay a massive €75 million to secure his services.

The Brazilian is said to be incredibly interested in leaving Old Trafford and the feeling appears to be mutual.