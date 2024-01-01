Tribal Football
Real Betis president Haro: We must find Ayoze replacement
Real Betis president Angel Haro admits they face losing Ayoze Perez.

The striker is in advanced talks to sign for Villarreal.

Haro said: "We have 24 players. Pezzella has left and a centre-back has to come. We are finalising the hiring of a centre-back. And if Ayoze's departure is finalised, we must sign a forward.

"It is obvious that the team is missing something up front. We need an attacking player.

"Ayoze comes to Betis in good conditions for the club. As a free player we faced a negotiation whose requirement was a downgrade clause. A very important offer has arrived from Villarreal, which Betis cannot reach. We made a great effort , above the pain threshold, but we could not go higher because we must be responsible and sustainable."

