Real Betis president Haro: Roque wants to join us - but Barcelona...?

Real Betis president Angel Haro insists Victor Roque wants to join them.

Betis held talks with Barcelona and Roque this week about a move to Seville.

The Brazilian striker also has interest from Sporting CP, but Haro insists Betis are the favoured option.

“We are convinced that he is excited and passionate about the Betis project but it is not easy,” said Haro, who put Barcelona's position on the table. “We are negotiating, they also have other options and we are seeing if they are interested in the Betis position.

'Betis and the negotiation that we are carrying out may come to fruition. I hope so but it's football and you never know. Betis is not going to contemplate a purchase of these magnitudes.

"It doesn't make sense."

As such, Betis want an initial loan agreement.

“There is no deadline. Until the market ends, the positions will be open. I wish it were soon. He is not the only one we have open, it is an interesting one but we will see which one comes to fruition," concluded Haro.