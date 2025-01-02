Real Betis midfielder Cardoso staying calm amid fresh transfer talk

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso says he's staying grounded over fresh transfer interest.

Cardoso has a deal with Betis to 2029, with a buyout clause of €80m.

He said, "I have a very calm head about this, I try to stay focused on the present and keep working to help Betis, I leave that in the hands of my father and my agent.

"I feel good, this motivates me even more to keep working, evolving and seeking to achieve great goals.

"€80 million release clause? Yes, those numbers are scary, but I don't think about it too much, I always try to keep a calm mind."

