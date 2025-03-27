Tottenham's Romero open to leaving for Atletico Madrid this summer

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham defender Cristian Romero this summer with reports suggesting he is open to leaving.

The 26-year-old first signed on loan from Atalanta in 2021 before his move was made permanent a year later. Now, the World Cup winner will enter the final two years of his contract on July 1st and reports from Sky Sports and TalkSport suggest he is set to leave in the coming months.

One major factor is Champions League football which Spurs simply cannot offer at the moment. The side sit 14th in the Premier League as European football slowly slips out of their grasp while if they do win the Conference League this year, they are thrown into the Europa League which will not entice Romero to stay.

Romero has got to sign a new contract or will Tottenham will have to sell him and the Argentina international will be keeping an eye on offers from elsewhere especially if Spurs fail to lift the Conference League this season. The 26-year-old has made 115 Spurs appearances in all competitions across four seasons and would be a huge loss for manager Ange Postecoglou, whose future at the club is already under threat.