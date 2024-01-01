Tribal Football
Real Betis in advanced BVB talks for Moukoko
Real Betis are closing on a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

Sky Deutschland says Moukoko is on his way to La Liga and Real Betis .

The Spanish club is in agreement with the talent on personal terms.

Moukoko is ready to reduce his current annual salary of €6m to get the transfer through.

Real Betis are now in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the terms of a deal.

The clubs are discussing a loan with a mandatory purchase option - though BVB are currently demanding €15m for an immediate and outright sale.

