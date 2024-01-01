Real Betis hopeful Natan injury not serious

There is hope at Real Betis that Natan's knee injury isn't serious.

Natan was visibly concerned when forced off late into yesterday's derby defeat at Sevilla.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, there is hope the absence will be a matter of weeks and not months for the in-form Brazilian defender.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini said afterwards: “The doctor saw him, he has a sprain in his knee, we will see what degree it is and if he has any other injuries.

"For now it seems like a sprain, but he will be checked during the week.”