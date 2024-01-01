Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Lille ace Gomes: I felt lost at Man Utd under Solskjaer
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made

Real Betis hopeful Natan injury not serious

Real Betis hopeful Natan injury not serious
Real Betis hopeful Natan injury not seriousLaLiga
There is hope at Real Betis that Natan's knee injury isn't serious.

Natan was visibly concerned when forced off late into yesterday's derby defeat at Sevilla.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, there is hope the absence will be a matter of weeks and not months for the in-form Brazilian defender.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini said afterwards: “The doctor saw him, he has a sprain in his knee, we will see what degree it is and if he has any other injuries.

"For now it seems like a sprain, but he will be checked during the week.”

Mentions
LaLigaNatanBetis
Related Articles
Real Betis defender Llorente fumes: Referee laughing at players and fans
Navas hails "tremendous, emotional" derby win for Sevilla
Sevilla coach Pimienta happy for Navas after victory over Real Betis: It might not be his last...