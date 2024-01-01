Navas hails "tremendous, emotional" derby win for Sevilla

Sevilla veteran Jesus Navas was delighted after last night's derby win against Real Betis.

Dodi Lukebakio struck from the penalty spot for the 1-0 win, which is likely to mark Navas' final derby experience.

The Sevilla captain later said: "It was tremendous. What you see in training, how we give everything. This morning they showed me a video saying that they were going to give everything for me, that they would give their all, that they would work hard until the end. That's how it was and we're very proud of them and of this fan base.

"It's emotional every day. It's incredible. I get excited every training session. Playing here, giving them joy... we've won again, giving them that satisfaction and they can enjoy it a lot.

"It's complicated, you already know about the hip issue , but I've tried to be with them and help as much as I can in these minutes when it was important to keep the ball and go out when we could. We were left with one less player but the team has made a maximum effort."

The fans paid tribute to Navas. And Navas paid tribute to the fans: "I thank them, I will always thank them for all the affection. I would thank them one by one, I wish it could be like that. I love them very much and I hope they continue to enjoy their Sevilla."