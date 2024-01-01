Sevilla coach Pimienta happy for Navas after victory over Real Betis: It might not be his last...

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta was left delighted with their derby win against Real Betis.

The match was decided by a penalty for a hand-ball by Diego Llorente. Dodi Lukebakio converted from the spot on 50 minutes. Garcia Pimienta later admitted he loved the El Gran Derbi experience.

He said, "The derby is amazing . It's hard to win, every game, and you play against your eternal rival, you make a huge effort. We had to play with one less player in the last few minutes and the fans didn't stop cheering us on. Thanks to them we found strength where there was none. The fans deserved this victory.

"If you scored the second in one of the chances we had in the second half, it would have been very difficult for Betis to at least equalise. The game was open, they were moving forward. I don't remember a clear chance for Betis but they did have chances , they were in the game. I take my hat off to the players and the fans. We knew how to suffer again. This is the way forward , with suffering, a lot of work, quality. The team also played a good game offensively with the ball.

"After the goal, there was still the second half to play for and if we fall behind, you never know what can happen, but normally a team of Betis' quality will dominate you and have some chances. The intention was to keep possession, get to the opponent's goal, fight for every ball... We were playing at home, in front of our fans who are one more player and the team didn't lose face in the game. We had chances to score the second but we weren't accurate. Very happy with the work of the lads."

On his planned celebration, Pimienta joked: "Now I'm going with my wife, with the family. We're going to go out for a beer, no, more than one. To celebrate a lot. Tomorrow I rest, we have a week of peace, the boys are going to the national team. It's hard to win and we've done it against our eternal rival. We're going to celebrate a lot."

On it being Jesus Navas' last derby, Pimienta added: "It's very exciting. He's the player who has played the most derbies in history. He came on and seemed to have revolutionised the second half with his actions, his dribbling, how he ignites the fans... It's a shame that it's the last derby. I'm at least going to try to convince him. Since I have nothing to lose... We know the problem he has. It's more his problem than ours."