Real Betis defender Zidane starring for France U20 in Toulon

Real Betis defender Elyaz Zidane has been a standout at the Toulon Tournament this week.

Zidane, the youngest son of Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, has shone for France U20 this week. The left-sided defender scored in victory over Saudi Arabia yesterday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Zidane left Real Madrid last year for Real Betis, where he is making rapid progress. Last season, the 19 year-old centre-half played 12 games for the Betis B team.

Zidane has just over a year to run on his Betis deal and there is an expectation he will break into the first team next season.

Indeed, Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini is set to add Zidane to his preseason training squad next month.