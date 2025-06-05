River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono says 'yes' to Real Madrid move

River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono has reportedly agreed personal terms with Real Madrid following a conversation with new manager Xabi Alonso.

The 17-year-old is one of the hottest young prospects in world football and has been coveted by almost every major European club.

He had previously been in talks with new Champions League winners PSG but according to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have since stolen a march.

Real Madrid scout Juni Calafat flew to Argentina to convince Mastantuono to choose the Spanish giants before the youngster spoke with Xabi Alonso on the phone.

Mastantuono is understood to have a €45 million in his River Plate contract with the two clubs yet to reach an agreement.