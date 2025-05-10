Tribal Football
Real Betis confirm Bellerin a doubt for ECL final

Real Betis management admit Hector Bellerin is a doubt for the Europa Conference League final against Chelsea at the end of May.

The former Arsenal fullback was injured in the second leg of their semi-final at Fiorentina.

Betis stated last night: "Following tests carried out by the Club's medical services, Héctor Bellerín has suffered a moderate injury to the middle and distal third of the right knee tendon.

"The player had to leave the pitch in extra time of the match played last Thursday against ACF Fiorentina, corresponding to the second leg of the Conference League semi-finals.

"The recovery period for his return to work with the group is pending evolution."

Bellerin now faces a race against time to make the final against Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland.

