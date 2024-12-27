Real Betis coach Pellegrini reaffirms Chile hopes

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini has again stated hopes of eventually coaching Chile.

However, the 71 year-old says he won't go chasing the job.

He explained, “I would only be coach of Chile, not of another team, although maybe later I will regret it.

"I like to manage clubs more than national teams, not having the players for only one week.

"I would have to meet with a leadership to put together a program for the development of Chilean football, not go and put my head on the resume.”

