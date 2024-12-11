Real Betis coach Pellegrini plans to play kids against Petrocub

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini admits he'll play the kids at Europa Conference League opponents Petrocub.

Betis go to Moldova tomorrow night, with Pellegrini explaining his plans for the tie today.

Obligation:

“I said it a few weeks ago. When we get to the December break, the goal is to be alive in all competitions. Hopefully we can play a match with the quality necessary to beat a local rival, which is always difficult. With the injuries we have, we should be happy with the goal of staying alive in the Cup and the Conference.”

Preparation:

“We are trying to find the reason why we have not given the level we can give in the Conference and that we have given in other games. Hopefully this game will be the exception. I think we have the team to give a better image than we have given. Maybe there has been an excess of confidence because the press has said that we were practically champions before playing. I hope that we give the level we have given in most of the games we have played.”

Youth players:

“Isco, Lo Celso, Losada, Fornals, Marc Roca are not here... We believe that Carlos is doing a good job with the reserve team and has been called up for this match.”

Attitude:

“Often we don’t have the same demands, and that doesn’t always happen to us. Primera Division teams have lost in the Cup and against Barcelona you know that one mistake will kill you. If we play with the intensity that we have had on many occasions, we can beat a rival that may be of a lower level but that plays on its field, with its people, in the cold...”

