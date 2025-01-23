Real Betis coach Pellegrini on Borussia Dortmund shortlist

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund.

BVB are seeking a new coach after this week's dismissal of Nuri Sahin.

And the Chilean coach, according to La Tercera, is on Dortmund's shortlist to succeed Sahin.

The Betis coach, however, still has a season and a half left on his contract.

According to the source, Heilopolis is already aware of the interest, but they hope that Pellegrini stays until the end of his contract. Indeed, there's plans from Betis to further extend Pellegrini's deal.