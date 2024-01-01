Real Betis coach Pellegrini explains remaining career ambitions

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini admits he has plans to take the Chile national team job.

Pellegrini says he'd like Chile be the swansong of his coaching career.

He told the Athletic: "If it bothers me that people don't talk about you at same way as Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti? Of course not. They have worked for many years in great teams and have won many titles , I worked 24 years in a row outside my country and I had the best season in three or four clubs in my career.

"This gives me the same satisfaction as winning four or five titles with a great team. I am proud of my career.

"To conclude my career I would like to coach my national team, Chile. But I have always preferred clubs because I like working with the players every day. You can improve them and talk to them. In the national team, you work in the office for most of the year. I have had three or four offers to be the national coach in Chile. I hope one day I will, but for now I have my contract with Betis."