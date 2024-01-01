Tribal Football
Real Betis chief Joaquin: We're waiting on Real Madrid over Ceballos
Real Betis chief Joaquin admits they're trying to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this week.

Joaquin has made it clear they wish to bring the Betico back to the club before Friday's transfer deadline.

He told Radio Marca: "I'm waiting for them to give me permission to negotiate with Florentino (Perez, Real president). Ceballos is a great footballer. He has left here, he knows Betis, he feels identified and we all love him, but it's not easy.

"We'll see if he can come to Betis, "But it's not easy, he has a contract, he can count on (Carlo) Ancelotti... and it will depend on the circumstances.

"Florentino is kind of a joker, when he is interested he lets something out. Over the years you realize that he is also a joker. (Emilio) Butragueño is not a joker, he is more correct than what I know... Florentino in short distances can be treated like one-to-one and talk about anything."

