Real Betis chief Fajardo: We have magnificent relationship with Guido...

Real Betis chief Manu Fajardo says re-signing Guido Rodriguez is unlikely.

The Argentina midfielder has come off contract at Betis and is yet to find himself a new club.

But Fajardo says: "There has been a lot of talk with Guido that there is an open negotiation, that we maintain communication with his agent... What we have with Guido today is a magnificent relationship, of respect on both sides.

"Guido has given everything here, he has been an example on and off the field of play.

"Today we understand that he is a player without a team, in our most immediate planning we do not contemplate incorporating a midfielder into our entity."