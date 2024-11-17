Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Betis attacker Diao keeps door open to Senegal
Real Betis attacker Diao keeps door open to SenegalLaLiga
Real Betis attacker Assane Diao has left the door open to playing for Senegal.

The Spain U21 international still qualifies for the African nation.

And he said, "You can never close anything. 

"I am very happy in the Spanish team, I have great friends and every time I go I feel very proud."

Diao also said: "This summer I played the European Under-19 and made myself available to the squad from the start. We are many players and I assume there will be times when more and less.

"Now I am being able to have good performances and what I have to do is keep it."

