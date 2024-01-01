Real Betis attacker Assane explains Feyenoord rejection

Assane Diao says he's happy he stayed with Real Betis.

The young attacker was attracting interest from Feyenoord over the summer.

But he told Canal Sur Radio: “There has been talk of possible departures. I stayed here. Many things have been said that are not true.

"I am going hand in hand with the club; any decision will not be made alone. Both of us hand in hand. The fact that Feyenoord did not happen was due to several factors. It was not only because of my refusal. The Dutch market was very close and it did not close for different reasons.

"Now I am here and I am happy. I want to continue with Betis. These are things that remain between the club and the player.

“I can't say that I said no or yes. There was a lot of rushing in the end, and these are things that happen in the markets. I am very happy here. Betis has given me everything.

"The work is the most important thing. I want to take advantage of the opportunity when it comes. I don't know what will happen between now and January. I am happy here.”