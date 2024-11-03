Rayo won't block James exit as Lazio circle

Rayo Vallecano are willing to release James Rodriguez in January.

James has struggled to find a place in Rayo coach Inigo Perez's plans since his arrival.

As such, Vbar Caracol says the midfielder's minders are already drumming up interest ahead of the January market.

Watching closely are Lazio, where they would welcome a free transfer for the Colombia captain.

James is also courting interest from Turkey, with Rayo not expected to stand in his way should he request a transfer.