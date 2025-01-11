Rayo Vallecano leapfrog Celta Vigo into top half with narrow home victory

Adri Embarba (32) played his part in helping Rayo Vallecano extend their unbeaten top-flight streak at the Estadio de Vallecas over Celta Vigo to 14 matches (W11, D3) after beating the visitors 2-1.

In their first league match of 2025, Rayo needed fewer than five minutes to set off the post-New Year fireworks as a howler from Celta goalkeeper Vicente Guaita gifted Embarba the opportunity to steer the ball into the back of an unguarded net from inside the area.

The Almeria loanee came close to doubling his tally on the evening - and for the season not long after - but Guaita somewhat redeemed himself for his earlier error by pulling off a sublime save to keep the deficit at just one.

The ex-Crystal Palace’s shot-stopper’s atonement would prove pivotal as Jonathan Bamba put the ball on a plate for the onrushing figure of Borja Iglesias to clinically convert from close range to bring the game back to a level playing field after 26 minutes.

That’s how the game would remain until the break with Guaita producing another fine save to keep Sergio Camello’s backwards glancing header from restoring the Franjirrojos’ lead.

The game's direction turned again in Celta’s favour after the restart as Franco Cervi forced Daniel Cardenas to palm away his fierce strike to safety.

However, the Estadio de Vallecas were celebrating again in the 63rd minute, with leading marksman Jorge de Frutos restoring the hosts’ lead by beating Guaita at his near post.

Exasperatingly for the visitors, they were denied a late equaliser with time elapsing in the capital city with Williot Swedberg’s header striking a relieved Cadenas straight in his forehead.

A disappointing evening was compounded for Celta close to the full-time whistle with Marcos Alonso sent off for a second yellow card.

Another unbeaten outing against Celta at the Estadio de Vallecas sees Rayo leapfrog the Sky Blues into the top half, while Claudio Giraldez’s side remain in mid-table mediocrity after failing again in their ongoing bid to register a first away success at Rayo in LaLiga since all the way back in April 1996 (D3, L11).