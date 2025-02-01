Rayo Vallecano coach Perez eases Euro talk after win at Leganes: I'm still worried

Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez isn't getting carried away after Friday night's win at Leganes.

Pathe Cisse struck for Rayo's 1-0 win, which leaves them sitting in sixth place on the LaLiga table. Augusto Batalla saved a retaken penalty twice for Rayo on the night. However, Perez warns they shouldn't be thinking about Europe at this stage of the season.

Dream of Europe:

"To achieve salvation. We are three points closer to it and Europe is destined for other teams, it is not for us. The fact that we are now in Europe is purely anecdotal until in the near future, if possible, we achieve salvation. For now, that word is banished for me."

Final stretch:

"Football is like this. You can spend years playing and watching, even now as a coach you've seen everything, but it's a situation that had never happened to me. Honestly, I tried to stay calm and wait for the referee's verdict. It was our turn but I was already worried about how the penalty had been awarded. I have to go and see why that penalty had been awarded. I'm still scared."

Augusto Batalla:

"Decisive is the word when someone does these two actions at the end of the match. The difference in points is significant. On an emotional level you are going to be left in one way or another. When someone has that performance it is decisive, he has been having a regularity in terms of this type of performance. I am happy to have him but I think we have to help."

Anger at the end:

"That's the reading we have purely from a football perspective. It's almost uncontrollable chaos from my position. We played a good game against an opponent that is difficult to beat. I was happy with how we played against eleven and ten. We're back to the final minutes where we don't know how to play. It's been happening to us and it's something mental that we have to overcome. I haven't been able to solve it."

Feelings:

"It's a very good dynamic. Right now, it seems opportunistic, that's when we have to look at the people who don't participate. Those who train tirelessly. The case of Sergi, he comes out today, has the opportunity and creates chances. Exemplary behavior that is worth mentioning here. We as a group must know what sustains us in the first division. This victory or this dynamic is thanks to all of them."

Thinking about Europe:

"Carelessness does not bring anything good in any of the areas of the League. We will continue with caution until the mathematics say otherwise. I will surely be a little less cautious but never reckless.

"I have to make sure that if the team gets three points at home or away, it's normal. We can go and play at any stadium, with the same mentality and approach as we played in Vallecas. Far from seeing it as something negative, it's a positive aspect that the group, regardless of where they play, is going for the win."