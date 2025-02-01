Leganes coach Borja calls for signings after Rayo defeat

Leganes coach Borja Jimenez says they need to buy after defeat at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Leganes, which had a retaken penalty saved twice late on, were beaten 1-0 on Friday night via Pathe Cisse's second-half winner.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Borja admits he has concerns about the strength of his squad.

The controversial penalty:

“The penalty should have been awarded by two players and it was retaken. And it is the conclusion of all the commotion we experienced at the end. The referee told us how he saw the expulsion and spoke to us at half-time.”

Cruz on everything:

“I don’t get anything positive from it. When you are down to ten men and you miss two penalties. The team has been able to hold out with ten men, but in environments where everything is accelerated we are not at all comfortable. Until their goal they did not hurt us with ten men, but they scored on us from set pieces, which is when the forces must be equal and you cannot allow that.”

Support for Miguel:

“Miguel is not well after missing two penalties. I have seen little of him since the end and it is normal to feel bad, but this can happen to anyone.”

One of the most bittersweet matches:

“I don’t know if it was the most difficult, but I don’t think so. Last year the game against Eibar here and against Ferrol was tough. Today the feeling is bittersweet because it happened in the last minute and with two penalties to tie the game.”

Transfer market:

“We have to try to improve the level of the squad, not only for the matches, but also in terms of numbers and on a day-to-day basis. I am convinced that we will achieve this and I am confident that there will be some reinforcements on Sunday or Monday, because we need them.”