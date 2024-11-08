Rayo Vallecano coach Perez denies James exit talk ahead of Las Palmas clash

Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez rates tonight's clash with Las Palmas as a relegation six-pointer.

Despite Rayo's impressive season so far, Perez insists staying up is their prime objective.

Valencia:

"The message is unanimous, I remain the same as the rest of my colleagues. I am not going to throw any more stones at any institution, any person. The pain that exists in the area where this happened is enough to turn my head and not throw any more stones. We must put all the means and help. I am not going to throw a stone on the roof of any institution."

Time out of the game:

"When you're out of the competition for two weeks, you lose the rhythm of the competition, the stimulus of the last game. We can see the positive aspects, on Saturday we competed amongst ourselves so that everyone could play and get minutes. Hopefully tomorrow we can make a difference with points."

James exit rumours:

"I am not aware of the rumours and I have not spoken to him about this information. It is not the time either and, if it were, I am open to talking to any player who is uncomfortable with his situation. The club has not said anything to me, I have not spoken to the player about this so I cannot comment on this matter.

"It is just another rumour, I imagine that news comes out over the course of a week of competition. He did not travel to Villamuriel due to minor discomfort. It was appropriate for him to undergo treatment to relieve the pain in his knee and he is available."

Relegation:

"No team has been relegated at this stage. We are two teams whose objective is to survive. Try to keep them from leaving their area, create lots of chances and in the end we will have achieved victory on the scoreboard."

Abdul's replacement:

"Mumin has been a very important player for us and now he won't be there. Whoever plays tomorrow is more than ready to face a match in the First Division. Tomorrow we'll see who can help us. Aridane is one of the options to be in the starting eleven tomorrow. I have full confidence in him. I encourage people to cheer on any player and show their support for him, he can help them."

Goalkeeper:

"Augusto is doing very well. On the last day, he is the one who holds the match together. Goalkeepers are the great forgotten ones in football. He is maintaining a very good performance. He brings serenity, calm and experience."

Match:

"We have a suitable venue. We have a match that people will probably be able to attend despite the time. Afterwards we go to a break that always leaves a very good taste in your mouth when you win. We can win and add 19 points. Las Palmas is a direct rival. Tomorrow is a very good chance to make a statement."