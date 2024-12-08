Rayo coach Perez pleased with victory at Valencia: Good to end run of defeats

Rayo Vallecano coach Inigo Perez was pleased to return to winning ways at Valencia on Saturday.

Pathe Ciss struck early for the 1-0 win for Rayo, leaving Perez pleased.

Analysis:

"Considering that it is a game with alternatives, our first half is very good coming from three defeats. The second half at a tactical level does not leave me satisfied. They were going to push out of necessity. To continue the good minutes. In favor of the team, capable of sustaining a result that has happened to us many times this year, I make a bit of those two analyses. Happy to have already eliminated those three consecutive defeats and with high confidence."

Atmosphere:

"I always like coming to this stadium. I came here as a player and it is an environment that favours football, that I like to come to. The atmosphere for playing football is perfect. We know that if you are able to play well, get ahead and make them realise that we are not just coming to be subdued, that atmosphere weighs on the player who is against you. We have achieved it but we have not given it continuity."

Left wing:

"We have talked about the absences that Valencia has there. Today was a game in which Diego López played there and we always have a lot of depth on that side, so it was a matter of being able to sustain their attack. We also had to look for defensive difficulties that players who are not so used to being there may have."

