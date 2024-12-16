Raul delighted with 'bare-bones' Real Madrid Castilla after victory over Recreativo

Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul was delighted after their 2-1 win against Recreativo.

Castilla have been hit hard by injuries this season, with 12 absences recorded for Sunday's win. Indeed, Raul had goalkeeper Mario de Luis warm up late in the game in the event he would have to be thrown on as a field player.

Raul also had Yusi and Víctor Muñoz on the bench, with the youngsters having also been on the bench for the seniors' draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

"I hadn't seen some of them for three days," stated Raul afterwards, referring to the need for several of his squad to work with the senior team.

"It was a great victory, in which we had to suffer after 25 very good minutes and in which we deserved a few more goals. In the end, Recre has good players and it was an even match.

"The details are what decide and our second goal was a great play, with a goal from 'Viti' (Víctor Muñoz), who had been looking for it for weeks."

