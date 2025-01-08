Tribal Football
Raphinha upsets Barcelona management over Olmo swipe
Raphinha has upset Barcelona management after comments made at yesterday's Spanish Super Cup media conference.

Raphinha took aim at Barca's handling of the registration controversy around teammates Dani Olmo and Pau Victor.

The Brazil attacker said, "It is quite a complicated situation. We never want to spend these moments. We don't know if we can count on them and they don't know if they can play.

"We are trying not to make it so difficult and we hope that those responsible can resolve this as quickly as possible.

"I can't say no. I would be lying. If I were in another club and saw this situation, I would think whether it was best to be in Barcelona.

"But before signing I knew the situation of the club and waited." 

Barca president Joan Laporta was later seen speaking with Raphinha in the afternoon training session before tonight's semifinal against Athletic Bilbao.

