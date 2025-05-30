Raphinha delighted with new Barcelona contract; surprised by season form

Barcelona ace Raphinha admits he surprised himself last season.

The Brazil attacker was outstanding in a team which finished the season as LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa Espana winners.

Raphinha has since signed a new deal to 2028 to end speculation over his future.

He told Sport: "I have followed Barcelona since I was a child, I have always watched this team play. I remember Ronaldinho, Neymar, the history, the titles, the atmosphere, the fans... I have always wanted to be here and write my name in the history of the club.

"I already told the president (Joan Laporta) when I signed: I'm very happy. The club has trusted me for the second time. It's special and, as a player, I appreciate it a lot. When you see that people count on you, it's something special. I thanked him for his trust. I've always wanted to play for Barcelona, ​​being here and renewing my contract makes me happy. I hope I can finish my career here."

Season form a surprise

Last season, Raphinha scored 34 goals and made 25 assists, stating: "Honestly, I didn't expect it. The personal goals I had were below these numbers. Scoring all these goals, making all these assists and helping the team makes me very happy.

"In the end, history is being made. It was the best season of my life, both in terms of personal and team goals."

On Hansi Flick's confidence, he added: "The coach called me and told me he was counting on me. That call was very important because it changed my way of thinking. The only person who could stop me was him, and he did."