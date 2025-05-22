Raphinha signs Barcelona contract extension

Barcelona have confirmed that winger Raphinha has put pen to paper on a new deal at with the newly crowned La Liga champions.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed the most prolific season of his career, playing a crucial role in Barcelona’s domestic treble this season, scoring 34 goals and providing 22 assists in 56 games.

On Thursday, the Catalan giants confirmed that Raphinha has been rewarded for his fine form with a new deal that would keep him at the club until the summer of 2028.

Raphinha has taken the chance handed to him by Hansi Flick in his stride, turning his Barcelona career around having previously admitted he came close to leaving last summer.

He is now one of the favourites to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, alongside teammate Lamine Yamal, and be officially crowned as the best player in the world.