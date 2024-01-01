Raphinha: Barcelona victory 100% for Ter Stegen

Raphinha dedicated Barcelona's 5-1 win against Villarreal to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen was forced off with an apparent knee injury on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Raphinha scored twice on the day and spoke afterwards, "He is a very special and important person in the locker room. This victory is 100 per cent for him."

On coach Hansi Flick rotations, he said: "I think there are players who don't get as many minutes, but they can all start. They are working well and have a lot of quality."

On his personal form: "It's my best start to a season. I'm very happy. What's happened, is happened. The most important thing is the team's victory.

"This club is very special to me. I have been a Barça fan since I was a child and being able to wear this shirt is very exciting."