Qatar route emerges for Carvalho after Real Betis no-show
Real Betis are ready to sell William Carvalho.

The Portugal midfielder, with less than a year to run on his contract, was a no-show for this week's Betis medical tests ahead of preseason training kickoff.

Fichajes.com says Carvalho could now be on the move to Qatar, where enquiries are being lodged with the midfielder's agents.

No clubs have been named, but Qatar is firming as a destination for Carvalho.

The midfielder joined Betis seven years ago from Sporting CP for €20m.

