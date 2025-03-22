Modric lays out Real Madrid retirement plans

Luka Modric admits Real Madrid will be the last club of his playing career.

The Ballon d'Or winner, now 39, insists he's not yet thinking about retirement.

He told Telefoot: "I'm not thinking about it right now, but I've already said that I'd like to stop in Real Madrid because it would be a dream for me. But we must see what happens.

"There's a lot of the season left, and I have to focus on what's left, because there are many matches. We have to see what happens, because I'm in no hurry."

Modric's current Real contract expires at the end of the season.