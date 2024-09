PSV Eindhoven midfielder Jerdy Schouten is interesting Barcelona.

Barca are eyeing Schouten for the January market over concerns about their midfield options.

Schouten attracted an approach from Barca last summer, but FFP concerns hit the Blaugrana's plans.

PSV want €25m to sell the Holland international, though would be reluctant to part with the player.

Schouten's versatility is attractive to Barca, with the midfielder also capable of playing at the back.